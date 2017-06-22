Samsung starts rolling Bixby voice assistant to select Galaxy S8, S8+ users in US

Samsung started taking sign ups for early testing of English version of Bixby last week Samsung started taking sign ups for early testing of English version of Bixby last week

It appears Samsung has started rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice assistant Bixby to select Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users in the United States. According to Droid Life, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ system apps received a bunch of updates related to Bixby Voice support in the US in past few days, and now the Bixby rollout might just be on its way to limited users who signed up for the Bixby Early Access Program at the end of last week.

To remind you, when Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in March, it only had Bixby’s image recognition feature. Last week, Samsung in the US opened public beta access registrations for the English version of Bixby.

On Wednesday a Droid Life report noted that they have received the Bixby Beta on their Galaxy S8, which was enrolled under Early Access Program. For those in the US had registered under the program need to make sure that all of Samsung apps are up-to-date within the Galaxy Apps store and then open up Bixby to see if the update is available. It should prompt you with a setup for Voice.

During the Early Access registrations, Samsung did inform users that it will access personal information as part of the program, although it will still be handled in accordance with Samsung’s Privacy Policy. It noted that the information collected through Bixby’s Early Access Program will be used for improvements. With Bixby, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users can make contextual requests and the information gets displayed in a card format, similar to Google Now Cards. To note, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ also come with Google Assistant pre-installed.

As of now, there is no information on Bixby’s further rollout, but considering it’s just being released for beta testers, we can expect Samsung to take some time before rolling out the public version of the voice assistant. Reports speculate Samsung might release official English version of the Bixby sometime in July.

