Samsung signs MoU with Karnataka govt to bolster public healthcare facilities

Samsung Logo (File Photo) Samsung Logo (File Photo)

Samsung India has joined forces with the Government of Karnataka with an aim to help the state efficiently manage its public healthcare facilities. This joint venture is aimed at providing advanced technological support in the management of medical subsidies and operations at PHCs in the state more efficiently.

As part of the agreement, Samsung Research & Development Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B) handed over 1,000 Samsung Tab IRIS to the Department of Health, Government of Karnataka. Samsung Tab IRIS, the first commercial tablet to be approved by UIDAI for Aadhaar and KYC verification, would enable Public Health Centers in the state to build their database in a digital format. The digital database of these PHCs would provide information support to the Government to proactively intervene for improved health of citizens and target its welfare schemes more efficiently.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore and Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka.

Watch What Else is Making News

“We are confident that Samsung’s world class technology will help us manage our public healthcare facilities more efficiently. Digitizing the database is very important for our public health centers as it will lead to better planning and decision making at a state as well as central level,” said state Health Minister Ramesh Kumar.

“Samsung is extremely proud to partner with the state government for this digital transformation in the public healthcare space and is confident that the advanced technology of Samsung Tab IRIS will give a digital boost to the whole healthcare system. This will enable Public Health Centers to maintain and share medical databases on a real time basis. Samsung has been in India for 21 years and has always contributed towards making lives of its customers easy with the help of its innovative, meaningful technologies,” said Aloknath De, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore.

Samsung Tab IRIS is SIM enabled and has the capability to scan the Iris of an individual, which can then be linked to Aadhaar. This would help PHCs to generate various value added reports to facilitate decision making by the Health Department besides centrally consolidating information related to PHC administration such as patient treatment, diagnosis, deliveries and drug availability from various locations along with GPS information.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd