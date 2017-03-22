Samsung Pay to launch in India today: All you need to know

Samsung Pay uses both NFC and MST (magnetic secure transmission) to make wireless payments. Samsung Pay uses both NFC and MST (magnetic secure transmission) to make wireless payments.

Samsung will launch its mobile payment service, Samsung Pay, in India today. The South Korean giant is holding the press event today that will officially mark the arrival of Samsung Pay in the country. The company had earlier opened early registration on the Samsung Pay on its website, but we’ll get to learn more about the mobile payment service, including its commercial availability.

Samsung Pay may not support many smartphones in the beginning. For now, Samsung Pay will be available on the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy A7 (2016) and Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017).

The mobile payment service is at an early stage, it will be available with the following banks: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Standard Charted and credit and debit cards from MasterCard and Visa. Samsung will add support for more banks including Citibank and American Express in the coming weeks. Users should also note that you can add your Paytm wallet accounts in the Samsung Pay app.

Samsung Pay uses both NFC and MST (magnetic secure transmission) to make wireless payments. For making a payment, one need to tap the device to the payment terminal, touch the fingerprint scanner for authentication, and you’re set. There is a support for NFC, though we’re not sure how many places in India will support for NFC-based payment solutions.

With Samsung Pay, the Galaxy S7 maker will become the first company to start offering a mobile payment service in India. The roll out of Samsung Pay could anticipate both Apple and Google to launch their respective mobile payment solutions in India.

