Samsung Pay comes to more affordable devices with Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Pro

Handset maker Samsung will expand its mobile payments service, Samsung Pay, to more affordable devices in its portfolio in India over the next few weeks. The service, which was launched in March this year in India, allows users to just tap and pay using the debit/credit cards and wallets stored on their mobile devices. Samsung Pay is available for users of flagship devices like Samsung S8, Samsung S7 Edge, S7 and S6 Edge Plus among others.

The company today launched two new devices – J7 Max and Pro, priced at Rs 17,900 and Rs 20,900, respectively that feature Samsung Pay. “Since its launch in India, we have received tremendous response to Samsung Pay and we remain committed to taking it to maximum number of consumers. Over the next few weeks, we plan to extend Samsung Mini as an update to some existing users of devices like J7 Prime,” Samsung India Senior Vice President Mobile Business Asim Warsi told PTI.

The J7 Pro is equipped with Samsung Pay, while J7 Max comes loaded with Samsung Pay Mini. Designed to work on mid-range smartphones, Samsung Pay Mini comes with UPI and mobile wallet integration. However, it does not support tap-and-pay using credit and debit cards like the main app.

“Samsung Pay Mini is designed to cater to requirements of mid-segment consumers. While J7 Max is the first device to get Mini, it will be made available on select existing J series devices shortly,” he said. The J series, which now has 10 devices after J7 Pro and J7 Max, accounts for a huge chunk of Samsung India’s sales. The J7 Max features a 5.7-inch display, 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB), 13MP front and rear camera and 3,300 mAH battery. It will be available in stores from June 20.

The Galaxy J7 Pro has a 5.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB) and 3,600 mAH battery. The device will hit the stores mid-July onwards. Both the devices feature ‘social camera’ that allows consumers to add filters or stickers on-the-go and share the picture instantly on social media apps. The instant discovery feature — through the augmented reality camera — allows users to discover their surroundings for popular photography spots, restaurants and shopping areas.

