Samsung, LG working on four-edge curved display: Report

Samsung and LG are working on a display, which could be curved on all four sides, according to report in the Korean Media, which highlights that display companies are trying to deal with several issues that crop up when going for a full frontal display.

Earlier reports have claimed that Apple is facing problems with the display, and is unable to embed the fingerprint scanner under the glass. In Samsung Galaxy S8’s case, the fingerprint scanner was moved to the back of the phone, which has faced some criticism.

According to the report in ETNews from Korea, Samsung Display and LG Display are looking at efforts to ensure a new lamination process technology that could allow all four curved edges. The report adds that in current display technology, the companies are facing problems in the process where all four sides of the display can’t be curved to form an edge.

It points out that in a full screen phone (no bezels on top or bottom either), the edge panel will be applied to all sides. The report claims the next generation of displays from LG and Samsung will have a “four-sided edge-full screen.”

Let’s not forget Xiaomi Mi Mix was one phone that did get rid of all the four bezels, the company had moved the front camera to the bottom of the device and done away with the traditional speaker, proximity sensor you see on regular phones.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S8, S8+ in India, which features the new Infinity Display, that is curved on both sides, and doesn’t have bezels on the side at all. In LG’s case, the G6 has what the company calls a ‘Full Vision’ Display, that comes with narrow bezels on the side, and a new 18:9 aspect ratio for viewing. In Galaxy S8, the viewing ratio is 18:5.9.

