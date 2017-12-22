Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt now has a 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant: Price, specs and features

This phone was found listed on Samsung Shop’s India version, at a price of Rs 12,990, which has been ‘Sold Out’ on the website. (File Photo) This phone was found listed on Samsung Shop’s India version, at a price of Rs 12,990, which has been ‘Sold Out’ on the website. (File Photo)

Samsung has launched a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant of the Galaxy J7 Nxt. This phone was found listed on Samsung Shop’s India version, at a price of Rs 12,990, which has been ‘Sold Out’ on the website. Having launched the J7 Nxt in July this year, Samsung offers smartphone consumers a 5.5-inch HD Super AMLOED display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels, based on Android Nougat. This device is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, with a battery backup of 300mAh.

On the camera front, the Samsung J7 Nxt features a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. Users can also enjoy the 5MP selfie camera for photos and video calling. The storage setup of the original Samsung J7 Nxt had a 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The upcoming version is a higher storage option, where users can get 3GB RAM and 32GB phone memory.

Smartphone users can experience a dual-SIM setup on the Galaxy J7 Nxt. Connectivity options on this phone include 4G LTE, a microUSB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS. The 2GB variant was launched at a price of Rs 11,490, but can now be bought at Rs 10,490.

Offline retailer Mahesh Telecom had tweeted about the availability of the Galaxy J7 Nxt on Thursday. Additionally, they claim that the phone will offer users the experience of Samsung Paymini, and AR Stickers. Online, this phone is available in a Black colour variant at Samsung Shop.

