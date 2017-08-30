Samsung at IFA 2017: How to watch live stream, expectations, and everything you need to know

Samsung’s IFA 2017 press conference will take place 6 pm CET (10:30 pm IST) in Berlin. Samsung’s IFA 2017 press conference will take place 6 pm CET (10:30 pm IST) in Berlin.

The IFA 2017 is just around the corner. Europe’s biggest tech show is running across the first week of September, and Samsung has announced its presence in Berlin. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was announced at the company’s Unpacked event in New York last week, so don’t expect any smartphones at this year’s show. Samsung is hosting a press conference at IFA 2017 on Wednesday with the tagline “Your new normal’. Want to know what Samsung will launch at this year’s IFA 2017? Check out all the details below.

What time is the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference?

Samsung has scheduled its invite-only press conference on Wednesday, August 30. The event will take place at Berlin’s Tempodrom arena, and it will be held at 6 pm CET (10:30 pm IST)

Can I live stream Samsung’s IFA 2017 press conference?

Yes, Samsung will be live streaming the entire event from Berlin. You can watch the live show on the company’s official site, or check out Samsung’s YouTube channel at 10:30 pm IST.

What new devices I expect from Samsung IFA 2017 press conference?

We’re not expecting to see any new smartphones from Samsung being showcased in Berlin. Instead, the focus will be on the Gear S4 and Gear Fit2 Pro. Samsung has confirmed the launch of the fourth-generation smartwatch, but the company isn’t telling the exact details. The Gear S4 is expected to come with a more polished design and a bigger battery. The Tizen OS-based Gear S4 will include a 4G LTE modem, like its predecessor. We’re also hearing to see the official announcement related to the Gear Fit2 Pro. The fitness band was leaked last week, and it appears to be the successor to the Gear Fit2.

Samsung might also launch the company’s first connected smart speaker. Samsung has admitted that it is working on a smart speaker, although we still don’t know when it will be officially announced. Samsung’s upcoming smart speaker will compete head-to-head with Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod.

