Samsung & Google’s exclusive Play Music feature for Galaxy S8 may not be exclusive after all

Back in April, when Samsung launched Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices, it announced a partnership with Google which essentially included Google Play Music as the default music player in the Galaxy S8 series smartphones and promised users would get an exclusive feature.

Now as spotted by a Reddit user, Google has started pushing out that ‘exclusive feature’ to Galaxy S8 devices. The new feature dubbed ‘New Release Radio’ is said to be a personalised radio station with latest releases, which will also be updated on a daily basis to ensure users always have fresh music to listen to.

The ‘exclusive feature’ is reportedly popping up on few Galaxy S8 devices with ‘Samsung Exclusive’ tagline, however, a report from Android Authority interestingly notes that this might not be as exclusive as one had expected.

There is no clarification from Samsung or Google as of now, but few Reddit users have been reporting that they could add the ‘New Release Radio’ station to their libraries when using the Google Play web interface as well. The feature is said to be available for Galaxy S7 smartphones too. One of the Engadget editors reportedly tried the same trick and could then access the feature on an iPhone, Android device and also on the web.

To remind you, when Samsung and Google announced partnership during Galaxy S8 series launch, it mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users exclusively will be allowed to upload 100,000 of their own songs to Google Play Music for free rather than 50,000 songs alongside free 3 months Play Music All Access subscription for new users.

