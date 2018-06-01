Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ update brings dual VoLTE, 18 new AR emoji stickers

18 new AR emojis have been introduced with the update 18 new AR emojis have been introduced with the update

Samsung has rolled out new over-the-air updates for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus users in India. Alongside the update, the company also has introduced one-time screen replacement offer for Galaxy S9/S9+ smartphone users. Valid from June 1 to June 30, this offer can be availed at any authorised Samsung service center for a period of nine months by paying Rs 1,999.

The update for Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+ brings with it features like dual VoLTE, 18 new stickers, and more. The update will allow users to utilise VoLTE capabilities on both the SIM cards simultaneously. Prior to this, people could use VoLTE only on one SIM card. It also includes support for 18 new AR emoji stickers. To get the new stickers, users will have to update their camera app from the Galaxy App store. After updating, users will be able to select from a total of 36 AR Emoji stickers.

According to reports by research firms CyberMedia Research and Counterpoint, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus dominated the premium segment smartphone market in India for Q1, 2018. Whereas, in the same quarter Apple suffered a decline. Another recent report by Canalys said Samsung shipped over eight million units of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ globally in the first four weeks of the launch. The report further stated that out of the eight million, over 3.8 million units of both the devices combined were shipped in the US and Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will now also be available in the Burgundy Red and Sunshine Gold colour variants in select markets.

