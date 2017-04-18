Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ have a red screen issue, but company says users can fix it

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ phones have an excessive red tint in their screens, according to reports from South Korea. (Source: AP) Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ phones have an excessive red tint in their screens, according to reports from South Korea. (Source: AP)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launch will take place on April 19 in India, but it looks like the phones are not off to such a great start in their home country of South Korea. According to reports, the Galaxy S8, S8+ phones have an excessive red tint in their screens, and people in South Korea have been posting about the issue on social media.

According to a report on ZDNET, Korean users have been posted on local technology community sites about this problem plaguing Samsung phones. The company appears to have admitted this is an issue in a statement to local media. A report in the Korean Herald quotes Samsung as saying, “It is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself. If the colour still appears to be reddish, customers can change it at the service center.”

There’s also a dedicated thread on Reddit now where the ‘Red tint’ issue on the Galaxy S8 is being discussed, though it doesn’t have so many comments yet. The issue has also become a popular search phrase on Naver, which is South Korea’s local search engine.

For Samsung, the reports can’t come as good news. After all, the company is banking on the Galaxy S8 to make up for the disaster that was the Galaxy Note 7, thanks to the exploding batteries. It has been reported that Galaxy S8 pre-orders have crossed the S7 demand already.

Galaxy S8, S8+ come with a new ‘infinity display’ with no bezels on the side, and dual-curved edge on both phones. Galaxy S8, S8+ will also be the first phones to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, though this version will be in select markets. In India, the S8 series will likely run the Exynos version. Both phones come with 4GB RAM, and there’s 64GB storage on board, which is expandable to 200GB.

Samsung is launching Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India on April 19, though it is unclear when the phone will go on sale in the market. In US, the price starts at $730 for the unlocked version of the phone.

