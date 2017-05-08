Samsung Galaxy Note 7 refurbished version gets FCC certification: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s refurbished units have got US FCC certification. So will the phone be on sale soon? (Representational image of Galaxy Note 7. Source: AP) Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s refurbished units have got US FCC certification. So will the phone be on sale soon? (Representational image of Galaxy Note 7. Source: AP)

Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s refurbished units have got US FCC certification, according to a report in the Korean media. A website called blogofmobile has put out details of the FCC Certification along with a link to the same.

According to blogofmobile, the device is mentioned as SM-N 935 S made by Samsung Electronics and it got the FCC certification on May 4. The report says the certification is for FDD-LTE and TD-LTE as well as frequencies of Bluetooth, wireless LAN and NFC. Since SM-N 930 is part of the Galaxy Note 7 series, the report says, this is likely a “derivative model of Samsung Galaxy Note 7.”

Earlier South Korea’s ET News has reported the company planned to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 in June. The report added 300,000 devices will be made available in South Korea, and the phone will be called Galaxy Note 7 R with model number as SM-935. It will be cheaper than the original Note 7, priced at nearly 700,000 won.

According to the earlier report, the refurbished Note 7 will sport a 3,200 mAh battery instead of 3,500 mAh one that was on the original phone. Given the Note 7’s production was stopped due to faulty battery issues, it is not surprising Samsung is fixing this flaw in the refurbished unit.

Samsung had earlier said it planned to sell the Note 7 refurbished units, in order reduce environmental impact of all the returned devices. Nearly four million units of the Galaxy Note 7 were recalled by Samsung.

Samsung’s probe into the Galaxy Note 7 had found issues with the battery, which caused the phones to overheat and in some cases explode, catch fire. Samsung had also announced that it planned to strengthen tests for batteries in its future smartphones.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 has a 5.7-inch 2K sAMOLED display, was powered by the Exynos 8890 Octa-core processor coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Note 7 sported a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 megapixel front camera.

Galaxy Note 7 never officially went on sale in India.

