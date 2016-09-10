Samsung tells Korean customers to stop using Galaxy Note 7

Samsung has stopped sales of Galaxy Note 7 worldwide after users reported battery explosion while charging (Source: AP) Samsung has stopped sales of Galaxy Note 7 worldwide after users reported battery explosion while charging (Source: AP)

Samsung Electronics on Saturday recommended South Korean customers to stop using the new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, which the company is recalling worldwide after several dozen of them caught fire.

In a statement posted on its website, the South Korean technology giant advised local users to visit the company’s service centers to receive rental phones for temporary use. Samsung plans to provide Galaxy Note 7 devices with new batteries in South Korea starting on Sept. 19.

“We again express our sincere apologies to our customers who value our products,” the company said in a statement.

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday warned airline passengers not to turn on or charge Galaxy Note 7’s during flights and also not to put the smartphone in their checked bags.

Samsung last week announced plans to recall 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 phones worldwide after its investigation of the device fires found rechargeable lithium batteries manufactured by one of its suppliers at fault.

The company has confirmed 35 cases of its devices catching fire, most of them occurring while the battery was being charged. Samsung announced Galaxy Note 7 at its Unpacked event in New York on August 2.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 features dual curved-edge display like S7 edge and features Iris scanner for retina-based recognition. The smartphone also packs the latest Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top of its 5.7-inch Quad HD display. Samsung has stopped sales of its Galaxy Note 7 in India and across the globe. The smartphone was supposed to go on sale from September 2 in India.

Samsung has lost a lot of ground in the smartphone business since the report confirming battery issue was confirmed. Samsung has been trying hard and has promised to replace faulty units within weeks but so far, it is turning to be a disaster for the South Korean giant.

Samsung is trying to control the damage but reports stopping its sales and injunction of device by major airlines is only affecting the reputation further.

(Written with inputs from AP)

