Top Stories

Samsung demonstrates 5G network on high-speed train

Samsung has entered the 5G technology world, by showing internet speeds of 1.7Gbps in a demonstration held within a Japanese high-speed train travelling at over 100kmph.

By: IANS | Seoul | Published: December 1, 2017 4:41 pm
Samsung gave a demonstration on its 5G technology aboard a high-speed Japanese train which could be used for public Wi-Fi services The test is anticipated to pave the way for faster on-board WiFi services that offer stronger security as well. (File Photo)
Related News

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has demonstrated the fifth-generation network on a high-speed train travelling over 100 kmph under a joint project with Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI. The two companies, which have been rolling out joint projects in the field since 2015, said they successfully observed data transmission speed of 1.7 Gbps in the demonstration conducted in Japan in November, Yonhap news agency reported.

“The demonstration leveraged capabilities driven by 5G, such as high throughput, low latency and massive connections, which verified potential services that would be highly beneficial to passengers and operators of high-speed trains,” Samsung was quoted as saying. The test is anticipated to pave the way for faster on-board WiFi services that offer stronger security as well.

The companies said 8K-quality video was downloaded via a 5G router installed on-board. A 4K video shot from a camera installed on the train was also uploaded in the demonstration. “To fulfill our aim to launch 5G by 2020, KDDI will continue exploring real-life scenario experiments for diverse 5G use and business cases together with Samsung,” KDDI added. The test comes days after Ericsson displayed end-to-end 5G technology, as well as their tie-up with Airtel for 5G services.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 01: Latest News