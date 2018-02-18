Samsung could be working on smart glasses, trademark suggests

Samsung smart glasses could be in works (Image credit: Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service) Samsung smart glasses could be in works (Image credit: Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service)

A new trademark filing seems to suggest that Samsung could be working on smart glasses. The logo, first spotted by Dutch site Galaxy Club, filed by Samsung in South Korea is for a “computerized vision-assisting eyewear.” The trademarked logo appears to resemble a human eye.

The filing mentions several use types associated with the logo, including “Computerised vision-assisted eyewear consisting of a camera/computer/display for capturing/processing/displaying an image (computer and display to capture, processor, and present images”. The trademark also mentions “VR video equipment” and “VR imaging device”, which indicates that the device will take advantage of the virtual reality technology in some form.

While not much is known about Samsung’s plans, but it does seem to suggest that the company is actively working to enter into the smart glasses segment. It isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Samsung has plans to make a pair of smart glasses. Back in 2014, Samsung was rumoured to be working on a Google Glass-like device, speculated to be called the Galaxy Glass. However, the device never saw a commercial release. At CES 2018, Samsung had showcased the Relumino smart glasses designed to help the visually impaired. The smart glasses have been developed by the C-Lab, Samsung’s in-house creative venture programme.

Like Samsung, Apple is also rumoured to be working on a pair of smart glasses. Intel is another company that has shown its interest in this segment. It’s called Vaunt (seen by The Verge), and they look more like a regular pair of eyeglasses rather than Google Glass. The chipset giant plans to launch an early access programme later this year that will allow the developer community to start making apps compatible with the smart glasses.

