Samsung, Apple retain top positions in smartphone market in Q1 2017: IDC

The global smartphone market has registered a growth of 4.3 per cent in Q1 2017, according to research firm IDC. Smartphone vendors shipped a total of 347.4 million worldwide last quarter, up 4.3 per cent from the 332.2 million units in Q1 2016.

Despite the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung once again shipped more smartphone units than any other player. The company regained the top slot from Apple during the first quarter with shipments of 79.2 million smartphones. Samsung’s position was bolstered by deep discounts on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, which actually helped clear out of inventory and make room for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The J-series and A-series also drove significant volumes in both emerging and developed markets, the research firm said.

Apple, which took the second spot, remained largely flat during the quarter despite the introduction of its new Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and refreshed iPhone SE. The Cupertino-based company slipped 0.5 per cent (to 14.9 per cent) as shipments were up by 400,000 to 51.6 million. Apple will officially reveal its iPhone sales for the quarter on May 2.

Samsung, Apple and Huawei have retained their top positions with 22.8 per cent, 14.9 per cent and 9.8 per cent shares of the global smartphone market respectively, while Oppo and Vivo rounded out the top five, respectively.

“Despite all the popularity and media hype around premium devices, we continue to witness a shift in many companies’ portfolios geared towards affordable devices with premium-type styling compared to flagship models, said Anthony Scarsella, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. ” Companies have started to implement a single premium design language that ultimately blurs the lines between the high-end and the low-end, allowing the average consumer to jump on the brand without a hefty upfront investment.”

