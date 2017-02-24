Riverbed launches SteelConnect, application-defined SD-WAN solution

SteelConnect represents a complete rethink of networking in the cloud era. ( Source: Youtube) SteelConnect represents a complete rethink of networking in the cloud era. ( Source: Youtube)

Riverbed Technology has announced Riverbed SteelConnect, a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution that rethinks the conventional approach to approach with a cloud-era sensitivities, simplifying the design, deployment and management of enterprise networks. Riverbed SteelConnect is a “software-defined, cloud-managed and application-centric” solution with “agility, visibility, and performance” needed to succeed in the digital age. Riverbed also announced the availability of a new line of SteelHead SD models, which combine SteelConnect and its industry-leading SteelHead WAN optimisation into a streamlined, single-device solution.

“Organisations in India are under tremendous pressure to transform digitally and to deliver more agile, simple, scalable and cost-efficient services to their customers,” said Nagendra Venkaswamy, vice-president, India and South Asia. He said legacy approaches to networking are hardware-centric, rigid, and error-prone thus preventing businesses from moving forward and threatening investments in digital transformation and the cloud. “SteelConnect represents a complete rethink of networking in the cloud era. It’s an application-defined networking solution that leverages Riverbed’s application DNA and integrates industry-leading visibility, to provide the agility, simplicity and speed enterprises need to manage today’s complex cloud and hybrid architectures.”

He said SteelConnect provides a new experience of networking for both IT and business, “where deploying and managing network services is as intuitive as downloading apps onto your smart phone and as instant as spinning up compute and storage resources in the cloud”.

