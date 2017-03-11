Rivals or friends: What’s brewing between Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai?

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were seen dining together in Palo Alto this week. (Image credit: Steve Sims/Instagram) Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were seen dining together in Palo Alto this week. (Image credit: Steve Sims/Instagram)

To anyone who says rivals can’t be buddies, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are here to prove you wrong. The leaders of the two most valuable tech companies by market capitalisation were spotted having dinner earlier this week at Tamarine restaurant in Palo Alto.

Cook and Pichai were spotted by several people at the same restaurant, who snapped up pictures of the two having dinner together. One eyewitness, Amit Pradhan, was at the restaurant with friends. He saw the two having a one-on-one conversation and soon shared the photos on his Facebook account.

Steve Sims, founder of a luxury concierge service, was hosting a dinner when he spotted the two high-profile executives at the upscale restaurant. Sims took to Instagram to show his excitement.

Everyone is trying to figure out what exactly the two tall leaders might have discussed. Going by the photos, the two seems to have a relaxed conversation. What do you think the two executives discussed ? Perhaps they had a long conversation about the future of self-driving cars. Or maybe they exchanged tips to crack the Indian smartphone market.

This isn’t the first time the heads of Apple and Google have been spotted together. Back in the day, Steve Jobs and then Google CEO Eric Schmidt were seen at a coffee shop during a fallout. It’s fair to acknowledge that both Apple and Google are one another’s biggest competitors. But again, who says rivals can’t have a dinner together.

