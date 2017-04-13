Google to unveil a ‘brand new’ Google Earth on April 18

Google Earth offers a way to view detailed satellite images of the Earth in simulation of a globe. Google Earth offers a way to view detailed satellite images of the Earth in simulation of a globe.

Google has started sending out invites for its April 18 event at New York’s Whitney Museum of Art where it will unveil the revamped version of the Google Earth app, according to a report from The Next Web. The event is scheduled to take place at 8:30 am (local time) just days ahead of the Earth Day on April 22.

The invite promises a “first look at the brand new experience”, but doesn’t tell much about the company’s plans. Given the fact that the entire event is dedicated to Google Earth, major changes and new features are expected to be introduced on April 18.

Also read: Microsoft to hold event on May 2, likely to focus on Windows 10 Cloud

Google Earth offers a way to view detailed satellite images of the Earth in simulation of a globe. It was originally launched in 2001, under the name Earthviewer 3D. Google Earth provides a range of options for its users like exploring geographical content, searching particular locations, getting a 3D view of places, visualizing GPS track among others. The app is also used for educational purposes.

Also read: NASA releases new global maps of Earth’s ‘night light’: Here’s how India looks

It’s possible that the next-generation Google Earth could add virtual reality features. Back in November, Google Earth VR was introduced. It is available for free on Steam for the HTC Vive. Now, it’s being speculated that Google might be looking to expand the support to Daydream VR headsets too. By expanding its support to headsets other than HTC Vive, Google will be able to reach out to a wider audience.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd