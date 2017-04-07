Reliance Jio’s website now mentions home broadband, Jio Link set-top box

Reliance Jio’s website now has mention of the broadband and DTH service in the recharge section of the website. Reliance Jio’s website now has mention of the broadband and DTH service in the recharge section of the website.

Reliance Jio’s Summer Surprise might be over, but the company’s bouquet of service will grow in the future. More hints indicate the Jio broadband, DTH services could soon be announced. Reliance Jio’s website now has mention of the broadband and DTH service in the recharge section of the website.

The Jio website mentions Home Broadband and Jio Link as the option in the recharge section. Of course, you can’t really get a recharge done for these services, since they are yet to be rolled out. With the Jio Fibre, the service is currently being tested in some parts of the country. In Mumbai, Jio is testing its 1GBps broadband service for home in some gated colonies.

The DTH set-top box was recently leaked online, and pictures of the device were shared widely. IndianExpress.com had first report in November 2016, that the company is working on a high-speed optical fibre where the speeds will be 1 GB per second. Reliance has already laid the fibre network across India.

Also read: Reliance Jio’s Summer Surprise offer withdrawn: All your questions answered

Reliance Jio’s set-top-box or JioTV is expected to offer more than 360 channels, and some of them in HD resolution. However the Jio broadband offering will come many other service like video-on-demand, online gaming, and the like, which will need more powerful hardware like an Nvidia Shield. The content on this is pulled as per need and not stored locally.

For Jio it won’t just be about offering high-speed internet and television channels to customers. The company is also looking at the idea of connected cars, internet of things devices, and more. Jio views itself as a technology company, and clearly it has no plans of being limited to just a few services.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd