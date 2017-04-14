Reliance Jio’s Vivo Jio Cricket Mania offer will let users win up to 168GB data

The ‘Vivo Jio Cricket Mania’ offer requires users to start with sending a message with the name of their favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team. The ‘Vivo Jio Cricket Mania’ offer requires users to start with sending a message with the name of their favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new offer for Vivo smartphone users, which gives them a chance to win up to 168GB Jio 4G data. The ‘Vivo Jio Cricket Mania’ offer requires users to start with sending a message with the name of their favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Jio will give 4G data every time user’s favourite team wins, loses or if there is a draw.

Vivo smartphone users will have to select their favourite team on or before May 10. Jio will reduce its complimentary data to 50 per cent if users register after April 30. The additional data benefits will be credited to user’s account over their next ten recharges as data boosters, starting from June 1 to March 31, 2018. However, users will have to recharge with Rs 303 or more every month to be eligible for this extra data benefit.

How to get up to 168GB complimentary data?

• First up, the offer is strictly for Vivo smartphone users having a Jio connection.

• Users will need to send a SMS declaring their favourite IPL team at 59009 in a format specified by Jio on its website. The site has a list of all team names along with their codes. Remember, the first SMS (with their favourite IPL team name) that users send will be considered final.

• Next, Jio will give users 3GB, 2GB and 1GB 4G data at every one win, draw or loss respectively by user’s favourite team.

• If user’s favourite team reaches Qualifiers, Jio will double the complimentary data. Users will get triple and quadruple data if their team reaches finals and wins finals respectively.

• At the end of the series, users stand a chance to win up to 168GB of 4G data.

Reliance Jio Prime deadline is April 15, after which Jio will become a paid service. The company has launched its ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer that gives Jio Prime users 84 days of complimentary services at a recharge of Rs 309 or Rs 509.

