Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan gets unlimited data, but there’s a catch

Reliance Jio has made a subtle change to its Rs 149 plan, which offers users 2GB data in total. The plan which has a validity of 28 days in prepaid and comes with unlimited voice calls (local and std included) along with unlimited SMS (300 limit per day) is now also offering unlimited data. However, the amount of data at 4G speeds will only be 2GB. So what happens after a user crosses the 2GB data limit?

Reliance Jio will still continue to offer free data on this plan, but at reduced speeds. However unlike other plans, where Jio reduces the speed to 128Kbps, with the Rs 149 plan the speed is reset to 64Kbps, which is really low. So technically you’re still getting unlimited data for Rs 149, but the speeds will be on the lower side, in fact half of what the reduced speeds are on other plans.

The only advantage with the Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan is that now one won’t have to get a top-up voucher to continue browsing the internet, in case they run out of the total pack limit. At Rs 149, Jio will continue to offer unlimited data, even if the speeds are not really at 4G level.

Reliance Jio also has a Rs 96 plan with unlimited calls, SMS and 1GB internet per day and the validity of this pack is for 7 days. In total, a user will get 7GB data for the validity period. However, this pack also comes with unlimited data, meaning if a user exhausts the daily FUP of 1GB, the user will still have access to the internet for free. But in this case, the speeds are reduced to 128Kbps. To restore 4G speeds, users have to get the internet voucher recharge done via the MyJio app or from the Jio.com website.

Reliance Jio’s data plans have also seen rivals like Airtel offer new prepaid plans for customers. Airtel also has a Rs 149 plan for its prepaid customers, but the free calls are unlimited only for Airtel to Airtel network and this also has 2GB 4G data on board.

