Reliance Jio’s new Dhan Dhana Dhan prepaid, postpaid plans: 84GB data at Rs 399 and more

Reliance Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ plans just got upgraded for prepaid and postpaid users with new packs starting at Rs 349, Rs 399 offering a longer validity period as well as more free 4G data. So what are Reliance Jio’s new plans under the Dhan Dhana Dhan scheme? Here’s a quick look.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans: Rs 349, Rs 399

Reliance Jio’s prepaid section sees the addition of two new plans. The Rs 349 recharge will fetch 20 GB of 4G data, and the validity is 56 days. There is no daily cap on data speeds with this plan, although once you exhaust 20 GB, then the speed falls to 128 kbps. Then there’s a new Rs 399 plan, which is exactly the same as the earlier Rs 309 plan. The validity on this is 8 -days and will give you 1 GB of data per day, which comes to 84 GB for the entire period. However, this plan comes with a daily 1 GB FUP so keep that in mind. All voice calls, SMS remain free.

The Rs 309 plan is still being offered with 1 GB data per month, but the validity is now 56 days, and the daily FUP is still 1 GB per day. So you’re getting 56 GB of data on this plan. The Rs 509 plan also comes with 56 day validity, which essentially doubles the data to 112 GB.

The Rs 999 plan now has a 90 day validity, while the Rs 1999 plan has 120 day validity, the Rs 4999 plan gets 210 day validity, and Rs 9999 plan gets 390 days of validity, which is more than a year. Data on these plans is now 90 GB, 155 GB, 380 GB and 780 GB respectively. Reliance Jio has kept the other plans as the same, except the first recharge benefit which extended validity and data offering is now removed.

Relaince Jio postpaid plans at Rs 349, Rs 399

Reliance Jio has also introduced two new plans in the postpaid scheme as well. These also start at Rs 349 and Rs 399. The first plan at Rs 349 comes with two months validity, 20 GB data. The second one, which is Rs 399 offers 1GB per day with three months validity, which comes to a total of 90 GB for the total period.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 309, Rs 509 and Rs 999 plan all now have a validity of two months, which means the data is doubled. So in the Rs 309 plan you’re getting 60 GB data, Rs 509 plan is giving 120 GB data, while the Rs 999 will give 90 GB data. However, the most expensive postpaid plan doesn’t have any daily data cap.

