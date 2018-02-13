Reliance Jio’s JioFiber broadband service to launch by March end: Report

Reliance Jio’s Fiber Preview offer has already been rolled out in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. Reliance Jio’s Fiber Preview offer has already been rolled out in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara.

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber broadband service is expected to go live by the end of this quarter, according to a report in Telecomtalk.info. If the latest information is to be believed, users will be able to experience Jio’s high-speed broadband Internet by the end March. The JioFiber service is long-awaited and is supposed to be the next big thing for the company since the rollout of its 4G LTE service network in September 2016.

Reliance Jio’s Fiber Preview offer has already been rolled out in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. Testing had begun in some select residential colonies in the city of Chennai in September 2016. As far as pricing goes, the company is expected to go for the disruptive pricing model, just like it did with the Jio mobile network.

The details of the JioFiber service was previously leaked on Jio’s official website. At the time of the launch, Jio could offer 100GB of data per month at 100 Mbps speed for three months, which will be effectively free. Reliance Jio could ask for a refundable seucrity deposit of Rs 4,500 for its service. Post exhaustion of 100GB, speed will go down to 1 Mbps. Reports have also suggested that Jio could offer 100GB data at just Rs 500 post its three-month complimentary service.

With Reliance Jio’s JioFiber, users should be able to stream 4K content and connect multiple devices to JioFiber to enjoy high-speed Internet. Along side the JioFiber broadband service, the company is expected to launch a bouquet of services such as DTH, smart-TV boxes and IoT solutions. Jio’s DTH TV services could support more than 360 channels, and a “seven-day catch up option being given to users” as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd