Reliance Jio’s Fiber broadband with 100Mbps speed to launch in June: Report

Reliance Jio is gearing up for the launch of its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) broadband service, which could go live by June in 2017, according to a report in Teleanalysis. The report quotes sources familiar with the plans, and adds the company has been conducting trials in various cities.

Reliance Jio’s Fiber broadband service for homes is no secret, and we’ve seen reports around this earlier as well. According to the report, Jio will offer a minimum of 100Mbps for the home broadband consumers, and the plans will likely be priced at affordable rates.

Previously we have seen reports say Jio’s Fiber service will offer nearly 1GB per second speeds with its broadband internet for homes, which could be a game-changer. But the trials for this Fiber broadband have been going for sometime now.

In September 2016, users had shared details about how the testing had begun in some select residential colonies in the city of Chennai. It was reported that Reliance Jio sent out invites to residents of various societies to try out their broadband service. The testing for this service with 1GB internet per second had also begun in Mumbai, Pune last year.

Reliance Jio’s website already mentions a recharge for home, wired broadband, though of course, you can’t exercise this option yet. So it is safe to say, the broadband service is coming, but how soon will be the question.

The IndianExpress.com had reported in November 2016, that Jio is gearing up for a bouquet of services, with 1GBps broadband, DTH, smart-TV boxes, IoT solutions as well. In our report, we had said that as far as the high-speed fiber broadband is concerned, the company already has cables laid out all over India, and has begun pilot services in Mumbai.

The company had also indicated that on the pricing front it will offer “value for the customer.” The Fiber Internet service will also be coupled with other Jio services, including a set-top box. Jio is also planning its own DTH TV services, with more than 360 channels, and a “seven-day catch up option being given to users.”

First Published on: April 28, 2017 2:36 pm

