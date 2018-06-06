Reliance Jio speed drops in April, but it is still on top, according to TRAI

Reliance Jio’s 4G speeds continue to drop, as per the April 2018 from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI’s) My Speed app. Reliance Jio’s 4G speeds continue to drop, as per the April 2018 from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI’s) My Speed app.

Reliance Jio’s 4G speeds continue to drop, as per the April 2018 from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI’s) My Speed app. Jio still topped the 4G download speeds recorded around telcos, with an average speed of 14.7Mbps. TRAI’s My Speed app data for April ranked Airtel at second place with a 4G download speed of 9.2Mbps. The third and fourth spots were occupied by Idea Cellular and Vodafone, who recorded speeds of 7.4Mbps and 7.1Mbps respectively.

Jio’s 4G speeds were 17.9 Mbps as recorded by the TRAI My Speed app in March this year, so APril saw a drop of nearly 3Mbps in terms of speed. Vodafone’s 4G speeds also dropped from March, though Airtel and Idea both gained in their download speeds in the last month. While Airtel’s 4G download speed rose from 8.8Mbps the previous month, Idea’s speed rose from 6.7Mbps.

Among upload speeds recorded for April, Idea led the 4G upload speeds with a mark of 6.4Mbps, followed by Vodafone with a speed of 5.2Mbps. This was followed by Airtel and Reliance Jio, with upload speeds of 4Mbps and 3.7Mbps respectively.

These numbers of Reliance Jio show a marked decline in data speeds recorded across their 4G network. In December last year, TRAI’s numbers for the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco showed a download speed of 21.7Mbps.

