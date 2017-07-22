Reliance JioPhone with 4G VoLTE at Rs zero: Why it won’t be an easy win for this

Reliance Jio JioPhone gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display, an Alphanumeric keypad, and a dedicated button for torchlight. Reliance Jio JioPhone gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display, an Alphanumeric keypad, and a dedicated button for torchlight.

Reliance JioPhone is the company’s new 4G VoLTE feature phone that comes with some smart features, and is largely being seen as disruptor in the industry given the ‘effective price’ of Rs zero. The idea with the JioPhone is to target India’s remaining feature phone user population, that has been left out of the 4G revolution. Expensive most 4G devices and the high-cost of 4G data connectivity means a large part of India’s population is still unable to afford these devices.

JioPhone has a 2.4-inch QVGA display, an Alphanumeric keypad, and a dedicated button for torchlight. It comes with support for a headphone jack, microphone, speaker, and FM Radio. But unlike other feature phones this has 4G VoLTE support, and users can give voice commands to use the phone as well. It comes pre-loaded with Jio’s app like JioCinema, JioMusic and more, and users can also browse the internet on this.

But it won’t be a cake-walk for Reliance JioPhone. According to a LinkedInd post by IDC’s Senior Market Analyst Jaipal Singh, there will be challenges for the company, and it’s ‘smart feature phone.’ In the short-term, he doesn’t think JioPhone will be “category killer” as some have been hailing it.

The reason why Singh argues Jio will have a challenging time in changing the market: The high cost involved. Now some might point out JioPhone is ‘effectively priced at Rs zero.’ But don’t forget that there’s a Rs 1500 deposit, which has to be given at the time of purchase. Then there’s the monthly recharge for 4G data connectivity is Rs 153, which gives around 500MB data daily, and all calls (STD, Local) being free. Also for those who want to connect their JioPhone to the television, the JioTV Cable accessory has to be purchased separately, while the data pack for cable viewing is Rs 309 for 28 days, which offers 1GB FUP.

Singh’s prime argument is that for Jio, “it will be a challenge to convert the larger sub-Rs.1000 user base, who make up around 40 per cent of the feature phone markets.” As he points out “the incremental device cost is more than 50 per cent of their existing device,” and the monthly spending is also more than they are spending right now.

He also argues that many of the feature phone users might not fully understand the benefits of internet services, and that Jio might have to spend some time trying to educate these users on how to use these services. His argument is JioPhone will find more buyers who are okay spending Rs 1000-Rs 2000 for a feature phone, “since with some incremental spend they get the many additional benefits,” that the device has on board.

Another argument made with the JioPhone is it will force feature phone manufacturers to give up 2G phones for 4G, but Singh doesn’t think this will happen so quickly. The reason he points out is that manufacturing a 4G feature phone still has a fairly high cost compared to a 2G one, and vendors are unlikely to take the plunge. Also he argues the switch to 4G smartphones happened only because the Chinese players pushed this migration, forcing the rest of the market to follow.

Singh’s argument is Reliance Jio will need the support of other industry players to switch the market from 2G to 4G feature phones, like it happened with smartphones. Either way, he does state JioPhone will help make the company a major player in the feature phone category. Now whether it will kill all 2G feature phones, and convince the audience which can’t afford to spend much on a phone, to get the JioPhone is something that remains to be seen.

