Reliance JioPhone: Does it have Qualcomm 205 SoC or a Spreadtrum one?

Reliance JioPhone was launched last week, and this is a feature phone unlike any other, thanks to the 4G VoLTE connectivity, ability to run Jio apps including JioTV, JioMusic as well. But there’s some confusion on which processor is powering the JioPhone.

On July 21, Qualcomm India had tweeted saying, “Glad to partner with @reliancejio on the new #JioPhone, powered by our #205 mobile platform.” The indication was that the Reliance JioPhone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor. But interestingly another player, Spreadtrum Communications has also tweeted about how they are partnering with JioPhone.

The tweet from Spreadtrum reads, “Making India digital with #JioPhone. @Spreadtrum is proud to be a part of the digital freedom for #featurephone users. @Reliancejio.” This particular tweet doesn’t mention which processor or SoC from the company is being used, unlike the Qualcomm one, which says the Snapdragon 205 processor is being used.

Reliance Jio still hasn’t listed full details, specifications of the phone on the website. We have reached out to Jio asking for a confirmation on this. Interestingly when Lava had launched its 4G feature phone, Lava Connect, it used the Spreadtrum SC9820, which is a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and has support for TDD-LTE, FDD-LTE and 4G VoLTE.

Reports have claimed Intex is manufacturing the JioPhone, while other says Foxconn will be doing this. Reliance has itself said that by the end of the year, JioPhone will be entirely Made in India, though it has not specified the OEM. With the JioPhone, the company plans to change the dynamics of the feature phone market, and has launched this at an effective price of Rs zero.

However, JioPhone comes with a Rs 1500 refundable security deposit, which can be collected after three years. The monthly pack on the JioPhone is Rs 153, with 500MB or 0.5GB data being promised every day and all voice calls, SMS being free on this smartphone. JioPhone also has sachet packets at Rs 24 and Rs 54, which offer similar data, voice calling benefits. The validity of these packs is two days and one week respectively.

Making India digital with #JioPhone. @Spreadtrum is proud to be a part of the digital freedom for #featurephone users. @Reliancejio — Spreadtrum (@spreadtrum) July 21, 2017

Glad to partner with @reliancejio on the new #JioPhone, powered by our #205 mobile platform. — Qualcomm India (@qualcomm_in) July 22, 2017

Reliance JioPhone looks like any other feature phone with its Alphanumeric keyboard, and has a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a dedicated torchlight button. There’s also a headphone jack, microphone, speaker, and FM Radio feature as well. Jio says users can also rely on voice commands to carry out tasks on the JioPhone, and the phone will come pre-loaded with Jio apps including JioCinema, so people can watch movies on the phone as well.

It also has an SOS feature, which can be enabled by long pressing the number five button. Jio has also promised support for quick payments via NFC in the future. There’s also a JioCable accessory by which the phone can be connected to any television set to stream content from the phone on the TV. The JioTV pack will start at Rs 309 for users. Reliance JioPhone will go on sale officially in September. Pre-bookings will open from August 24, though users can register on the Reliance Jio website to indicate their interest in the phone.

