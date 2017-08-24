Reliance JioPhone bookings: Website and app are down already

Reliance JioPhone pre-bookings have officially open, but the website has crashed thanks to the large volume of interest. Reliance JioPhone pre-bookings have officially open, but the website has crashed thanks to the large volume of interest.

Reliance JioPhone, the 4G VoLTE feature phone, that is being hailed as a game-changer for the Indian market is now open for pre-bookings. Except the Jio.com website and appear to be facing some issues and also reflected a ‘Content Server Error’ for us. When users click on the Book Now option for the Reliance JioPhone, error 404 is appearing on the website.

Jio website appears to be down on mobile and the app booking also doesn’t appear to be working right. Reliance has not officially issued a response to this so far, but there’s a good chance the website is unable to handle all the multiple requests it is facing given the level of interest in the JioPhone.

Users have the option of booking the JioPhone from the website, the MyJio App or going to a retailer and pre-booking the device. When booking online, users have to pay Rs 500 as the pre-booking amount and you will require either a debit or credit card for this or can pay from the JioMoney app itself. The rest of the booking amount, which is Rs 1000 has to be paid at the time of the delivery of the device. Also the Jio app is no longer showing the pre-book option.

For those who are unable to book the JioPhone online, the other option is to go to a retailer and get a booking done. JioPhone will require that you have an Aadhaar card ready in order to be eligible to purchase the phone.

Let us know in the comments if the website is working for you and whether you were able to book the phone.

