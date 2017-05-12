Reliance JioFiber Preview Offer launched in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad and more

Reliance Jio is said to offer a minimum of 100Mbps for the home broadband consumers, and the plans will likely be priced at affordable rates. Reliance Jio is said to offer a minimum of 100Mbps for the home broadband consumers, and the plans will likely be priced at affordable rates.

Reliance Jio’s Fiber Preview offer has been rolled out in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. The service will launch for other cities as well in a phased manner. Jio tweeted the latest details from its official customer support handle JioCare, in response to a query.

According to a previous report in Teleanalysis, commercial roll out of Jio’s Fiber to the Home (FTTH) broadband service could take place in June in 2017. Jio is said to offer a minimum of 100Mbps for the home broadband consumers, and the plans will likely be priced at affordable rates.

In September 2016, users had shared details about how the testing had begun in some select residential colonies in the city of Chennai. Several users posted invites by Jio, which invited them to become a part of the ultra-fast fiber home broadband tests. Further, Jio’s Fiber service is rumoured to offer nearly 1GB per second speeds with its broadband internet for homes, according to previous reports.

@iamShakirBaba The JioFiber Preview Offer has currently being launched in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad,(1/2) — JioCare (@JioCare) May 9, 2017

According to Jio’s invite, it will only take about a minute to download 100 photos (500MB) on Jio’s network. Time taken to download 100 songs (1GB) will be 2 minutes, while True HD movies (5GB) will be downloaded in about 7 minutes on Jio’s network.

@iamShakirBaba Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. Our network is in the process of being rolled out to other cities – Asif(2/2) — JioCare (@JioCare) May 9, 2017

Reliance Jio is expected to launch a bouquet of services such as DTH, smart-TV boxes, IoT solutions; along side its 1GBps broadband. The IndianExpress.com had reported in November 2016, that the company has already laid cables all over India for its high-speed fiber broadband network. Pilot services were rolled out in Mumbai.

Even with its Fiber service, Jio is expected to offer “value for the customer” pricing. The Fiber Internet service will be coupled with other Jio services, including a set-top box. Further, we could see Jio’s DTH TV services with with more than 360 channels, and a “seven-day catch up option being given to users” as well.

