Reliance JioFi has a 100GB free data offer: Here’s how to claim

Reliance Jio is offering JioFi device with 100GB additional data to people who buy Google Home from Reliance Retail store. The 100GB data will be credited to the user’s MyJio account in the form of ten vouchers, and will remain valid for one year from the date of credit. Do note that only one Google JioFi data voucher can be redeemed via the user’s MyJio account per transaction. Upon getting the free JioFi device, users will have to activate it by paying for a first time recharge pack of Rs 149. Plus Rs 99 also needs to be paid to become a Jio Prime member. “The perfect home is where #GoogleHome and #JioFi are together! Buy a Google Home at @RelianceDigital Store and get a FREE JioFi with additional 100 GB data. #MakeGoogleJioFiIt,” Reliance Jio said in a Tweet.

Reliance Jio Google JioFi 100GB free data: Terms and conditions

• Reliance JioFi users will have to recharge before March 31, 2019 to become eligible for the offer. The free 100GB data will be credit to the user’s MyJio account within 48 hours of doing the recharge.

• Reliance Jio’s free data vouchers can only be redeemed through MyJio app installed on the mobile device of the eligible user. This means only the user who has purchased Google Home along with JioFi device, performed recharge and has become a Prime member will be able to redeem the data vouchers.

• Only one Google JioFi Data Voucher can be redeemed by per recharge transaction. The data vouchers will be valid for one year from the dat of activation. For example, data vouchers for the user who activates JioFio on May 1, 2018 will expire on May 1, 2019.

• Reliance JioFi users can not club two or more offers, which means people will not be able to use Google JioFi data offer with any other offer from the company.

The perfect home is where #GoogleHome and #JioFi are together! Buy a Google Home at @RelianceDigital Store and get a FREE JioFi with additional 100 GB data. #MakeGoogleJioFiIt. Know more –http://t.co/SUXBZ3sk1i @GoogleIndia pic.twitter.com/C0eTq7XkJm — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 13, 2018

Google Home, Home Mini made a debut in India earlier this month. The Google Assistant-powered home speakers are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,499 respectively. Google Home and Home Mini will be made available on Flipkart as well as across 750 retail stores in India. In India, the devices ship with six months of ad-free music experience by Saavn and Gaana. For news content, the search giant has partnered with NDTV, Times of India, Aaj Tak and Dainik Bhaskar. Users can ask the Bluetooth speakers things like how long will it take to reach a place, horoscope, weather, and more.

