Reliance JioFi exchange offer: Get new device at Rs 999 plus cashback for old dongle, modem

Reliance Jio has introduced a JioFi exchange offer worth Rs 999. Under the offer, consumers will be able to exchange any old modem or dongle with the new JioFi modem. In addition, Reliance will credit cashback worth Rs 2,220 to users in the form of JioCash. The offer has been open from April 26, and will last upto December 31, 2018.

To activate the offer, users will need to visit a Reliance Digital store or a Jio store, to return their old dongle/modem. As they do, consumers will be required to provide the serial number of the old device to avail the exchange. On receiving the new JioFi modem, users should also submit the new JioFi MSISDN number.

To facilitate cashback, users will need to activate the Jio SIM with a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. For Jio Prime membership, subscribers will have to pay an additional recharge amount of Rs 99. The cashback will be credit as JioCash, in the form of 44 vouchers, each of which will be worth Rs 50. These vouchers will be available for future recharges on the JioFi. In addition, corporate users having JioPrime accounts will be able to avail additional cashback worth Rs 510, that will be credited to MyJio app as 51 vouchers worth Rs 10 each.

The Reliance JioFi modem can connect upto 10 devices through external Wi-Fi, and 1 through USB tethering. It comes with a 2300 mAh battery, and offers microUSB support and a microSD card slot, along with a nano SIM slot. Along with this plan, JioFi users can also avail 100GB free data, if they purchase Google Home from Reliance Retail stores.

