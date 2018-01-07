Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: 1.5GB data per day plans compared. Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: 1.5GB data per day plans compared.

Ever since Reliance Jio started operations in India, the data tariff war has become more intense. Players like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have been trying hard to counter Reliance Jio’s offers. And it seems that Reliance Jio will continue to rollout cheap data plans to claim its supremacy in the Indian telecom market. As part of its Happy New Year 2018 offer, the company has announced new recharge plans for its customers. Reliance Jio is offering either 50 per cent more data or Rs 50 per cent discount on the price of the plans. The company says its new data plans will be valid from Tuesday, January 9, 2018. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio’s subscriber base has reached over 160 million in a span of 15 months.

We compare the popular 1.5GB data per day plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Reliance Jio’s 1.5GB data plans vs Aitel and Vodafone

Reliance Jio is offering 50 per cent more data benefits on four plans. According to the company, the 1.5GB data per day packs will be available in the range of Rs 198 to Rs 498. With a recharge of Rs 198, users will get 42GB data as opposed to Rs 28GB data. The pack will be valid for 28 days. The Rs 398 plan will offer 105GB data for 70 days as opposed to 70GB data currently offered with this plan. The Rs 448 plan will offer 126GB data for 84 days as opposed to 84GB data. Lastly, the Rs 498 plan will offer 136GB data for 91 days as opposed to Rs 91GB data. All these data packs will offer unlimited calls, SMS bundle, and access to Jio’s marque suit of apps.

Airtel is offering 2GB data per day with a recharge of Rs 349. Earlier, the telecom company was offering 1.5GB data per day for 28 days under its Rs 349 plan. The Rs 349 plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, free outgoing national roaming, and 100 SMSes per day.

Similarly, Vodafone’s Rs 349 plan offers 1.5GB 4GB/ 3G per day for 28 days. Along with the data, Vodafone also offers unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming, and 100 SMSes a day. However, users should not that there is a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week on outgoing calls.

