Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan compared

Amid heated competition in the telecom sector, Reliance Jio and Airtel are trying their best to pass more benefits to consumers. Reliance Jio and Airtel both have a prepaid recharge plan at Rs 149 with maximum benefits. Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan offers 1GB data every day and unlimited voice calls. Following Reliance Jio, Airtel too has revised its existing Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan. We compare the popular Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offered by Reliance Jio and Airtel .

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack

Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan offers 1GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days. And the total data available under this pack is 28GB. After exhaustion of the data daily limit, the speed of Jio’s data gets reduced to 64kbps. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls are available with the Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan. Users will also get a free subscription to Reliance Jio’s suite of apps. The pack also includes 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack

To counter Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan, Airtel has revised its Rs 149 plan. The recharge plan promises to offer unlimted local, STD, and roaming calls. The pack also includes 100 SMSes per day. However, the pack only includes a mere 1GB of data for the total period of 28 days. In comparison, Jio’s Rs 149 plan offers 28GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB per day.

Meanwhile, TelecomTalk claims Airtel’s Rs 149 recharge plan is limited to certain Airtel circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Earlier, the same plan offered unlimited Airtel to Airtel voice calls and 1GB 4G/3G data. The revised plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network on roaming.

