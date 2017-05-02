Reliance Jio vs Airtel over ‘data offers’: Here’s what the latest fight is about

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: This time the fight is over two recharge plans from Airtel, which Jio claims are misleading consumers. Reliance Jio vs Airtel: This time the fight is over two recharge plans from Airtel, which Jio claims are misleading consumers.

Reliance Jio and Airtel are just not on friendly terms. Earlier, Jio had accused Airtel of misleading consumers by putting out ads, which claimed “Airtel was officially the fastest network in the country”. The Advertising Council of India (ASCI) had then ruled against Airtel, and asked the telecom operator to remove the television ad which said it had the fastest network in India.

Now, Jio and Airtel are battling again, this time over tariffs and “misleading consumers”. In a new complaint to TRAI, Jio has alleged that Airtel is misleading its own consumers with the two plans of “Rs 293 and Rs 449.”

The plans offer 1GB data per day for a total validity of 70 days, but users on non-4G handsets only get 50MB data, claims Jio.

Jio’s complaint states, “The subscribers who do not satisfy Airtel’s dual criteria, will be provisioned only 50 MB data and post that, they will be charged the exorbitant data tariff of Rs 4,000 per GB.”

So what does Jio want? It wants the regulator to “impose highest penalty on Airtel,” says a PTI report, and wants these offers withdrawn. Reliance Jio’s contention is Airtel is differentiating between its own customers.

According to PTI, the complaint says, “These recharges in a grossly discriminating basis by providing the headline data benefits of 1 GB data per day for 70 days only to the new subscribers holding a 4G handset in conjunction with a 4G compatible SIM card. All other subscribers are provided substantially lower data benefits of 50 MB for 35 days.”

Airtel’s response

Airtel has denied the charge. “These allegations are nothing but a continuation of Reliance Jio’s standard ploy of blaming others for all its problems, including network deficiencies,” is what an Airtel spokesperson said, according to PTI.

“In fact, it is Jio that has been blatantly disregarding all guidelines and directions of the TRAI,” adds the statement.

What exactly is the Airtel’s recharge offer

Airtel’s Rs 293 plan as listed on the company’s website. Airtel’s Rs 293 plan as listed on the company’s website.

The Rs 449 or Rs 293 plans, which are mentioned in Jio’s complaint are listed on Airtel’s terms and conditions page. The two plans are under the “4G Special Acquisition,” as part of First recharge offers. The plans are as follows:

For 4G users, the Rs 293 plan gives unlimited Local + STD calls on the Airtel network only (with an FUP attached) as well as 1 GB data per day for 56 days. However for non-4G handset users, it comes with the same unlimited calling, and 1GB total data but only for 35 days.

The Rs 449 plan for 4G users comes with unlimited Local, STD calls (FUP is there as well) and 1GB data per day for 56 days. In case of non-4G smartphone users, this is limited to 35 days and 1GB total data. These are available to any new pre-paid subscriber.

As far as the FUP on calling is concerned, it is limited to 1200 minutes (this includes all local and STD calls on the Airtel to Airtel network) in a rolling seven day period or a total of 300 minutes (Local + STD Mobile Calls) in a single day. If you exceed these call minutes you will be charged at 10p/min for the remaining days on the Rs 293 plan.

In case of the Rs 449 plan, the FUP on calling is 3000 minutes for 56 days or 1200 minutes (All Local/STD calls) in a rolling seven day period or 300 minutes (Local + STD call) in a single day, whichever is earlier.

As far as 50MB for regular, non 4G users is concerned, we could only find this one plan. It is priced at Rs 145 and comes with unlimited calling benefits and 50 MB of data in the Delhi circle. The plan is valid for 28 days, and offers “Free Local +STD Airtel to Airtel mobile calls + 50MB 3G/4G data” This plan gives 300MB data for 4G handset users, though.

If you go to the Airtel recharge website and enter your number, you might see some of these plans which offer 1GB of data per day. For instance in our case, we were shown an offer of Rs 244, which has

Unlimited Local, STD Airtel calls, and 1GB data per day for 4G handsets using a 4G SIM for a period of 56 days.

