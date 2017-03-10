Reliance Jio users can now recharge using MobiKwik

MobiKwik will support subscription for Jio Prime and recharges for follow up plans. (Source: Press photo) MobiKwik will support subscription for Jio Prime and recharges for follow up plans. (Source: Press photo)

Indian mobile wallet major Mobikwik announced that all Jio users can recharge their connection using the MobiKwik app and website. Reliance Jio Infocomm is currently offering Prime membership under the promotional offer which is due to end on March 31, 2017.

Jio announced its Prime membership programme in February, wherein users can benefit from Jio’s 4G data services at a subscription charge of Rs 99 valid for a year.

Speaking on the initiative, Daman Soni, Vice President of Growth at MobiKwik said, “We are happy to extend our digital payment services to Reliance Jio users. The association will allow Reliance Jio users across India to have access to all plans and deals for recharges and pay for their mobile recharges via MobiKwik within seconds.”

MobiKwik will support subscription for Jio Prime and recharges for follow up plans. Jio recently launched Jio Prime subscription that allows additional data to users. Jio offered free voice calls for life and free data for a promotional period since the day one of its operations in September 2016.The free data service will end on March 31.

MobiKwik has over 55 million plus users on its platform and currently powers payments for a variety of government and private services, some of them include IRCTC, MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow, Grofers and Myntra among others. Users can also pay convenience and utility bills using the app.

The company added 1.4 million merchants and 55 million plus users post demonetization and also saw a 400 per cent surge in transactions.

