Reliance Jio, Uber association lets you pay for rides via JioMoney

JioMoney users will soon be able to request and pay for Uber rides from within the JioMoney app. JioMoney users will soon be able to request and pay for Uber rides from within the JioMoney app.

Reliance Jio has inked a strategic partnership with Uber for the rollout of JioMoney, the PPI wallet, as one of the preferred payment solutions for its users. JioMoney users will soon be able to request and pay for Uber rides from within the JioMoney app, the telecom service provider said.

The partnership will give a major boost to cash-free payments in India and provide mobility options to millions of Jio users. Starting today, Uber will gradually roll out the JioMoney payment option for its users across the country.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Speaking on the launch, Anirban S Mukherjee, Business Head, JioMoney said that“Jio aims to bring the benefits of evolving digital technologies to every Indian through an entire ecosystem that will allow Indians to live Digital Life to the fullest. JioMoney is an integral part of the Jio ecosystem and is fast emerging as a preferred option for digital transactions due to its ease of use, intuitive interface and growing acceptability. JioMoney’s integration with Uber will power the rapid migration of many more Uber transactions to the digital platform.”

Also read: Uber launches ‘urgent’ sexual harassment investigation

JioMoney and Uber will offer exclusive incentives to every user paying for Uber rides through JioMoney. The users of JioMoney will enjoy the hassle-free payment experience of JioMoney at multiple avenues along with attractive offers and coupons available through JioMoney app.

Also commenting on the launch, Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, India and Emerging Markets for Uber said “We are delighted to partner with Reliance Jio to unlock synergies across two of the largest user bases in India. Digital payments have become part of our everyday lives and by integrating JioMoney as a payment option, our riders will have the ability to use a familiar and consistent payment experience. Through this strategic partnership, we are looking to fast forward to digital solutions at scale for the Indian users.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd