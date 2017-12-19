Reliance Jio triple cashback offer extended till December 25; here are the details

Under the triple cashback offer, Reliance Jio is giving up to Rs 2,599 in the form of vouchers and e-wallet cashback on recharge of Rs 399 or above. Under the triple cashback offer, Reliance Jio is giving up to Rs 2,599 in the form of vouchers and e-wallet cashback on recharge of Rs 399 or above.

Reliance Jio has once again extended its triple cashback offer which was announced in November. The limited period offer was originally scheduled to end on November 25. It was extended till December 15 by the company last month. Now, Jio’s triple cashback offer has been further extended to be valid till December 25.

Under the triple cashback offer, Jio is giving up to Rs 2,599 in the form of vouchers and e-wallet cashback on recharge of Rs 399 or above. Users will get 100 per cent Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 along with online shopping vouchers up to Rs 1,899 and cashback on select e-wallets up to Rs 300.

Apple has partnered with Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik, and PhonePe to give users an instant cashback of up to Rs 300 during recharge. Both new and existing recharge users of Amazon Pay will get Rs 50 each, while those using Paytm will get Rs 15 each. New MobiKwik recharge user will receive Rs 300, while existing recharge user will get Rs 149. PhonePe users will get Rs 50 and Rs 10 respectively. Wallet cashback offer is only applicable on recharge via e-wallet apps or site.

Additionally, Jio Prime members can shop on AJIO, Yatra.com as well as Reliance Trends using the triple cashback vouchers. On AJIO, users will get Rs 399 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500. A discount of Rs 1,000 on all round trip domestic flight tickets as well as Rs 500 on one way tickets booked via Yatra.com. Finally, those shopping via Reliancetrends.com will get an instant discount of Rs 500 on purchases worth Rs 1,999 and above.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd