Reliance Jio tops TRAI’s August 4G speed data, rivals Airtel, Vodafone fall

Reliance Jio tops TRAI My Speed data for August 2017, Airtel at the bottom. (Source: TRAI My Speed website. Reliance Jio tops TRAI My Speed data for August 2017, Airtel at the bottom. (Source: TRAI My Speed website.

Reliance Jio’s 4G download speeds for the month of August 2017 stood at 18.43 Mbps as the player topped the charts for the eighth consecutive month. This is based on the data from TRAI’s My Speed website, which keeps a track of speeds from telecom providers in India. The TRAI data comes even as an OpenSignal report put Airtel at the top when it comes to 4G download speeds in India.

While Reliance Jio has consistently topped TRAI’s speed data, OpenSignal’s reports have placed it at the bottom when it comes to 4G speeds. According to TRAI’s data for August 2017, Reliance Jio’s speeds stood at 18.43 Mbps in August. This is a marginal increase against the 18.37 Mbps speeds clocked in July.

Rival Airtel, which is India’s largest telecom operator, saw its 4G mobile data speeds drop to 8.55 Mbps in August 2017 from 9.28 Mbps in July 2017. But Airtel was not the number two or three operator in terms of speed and came in at number four in the list, around 4G download speeds.

The top second and third telecom operators in the list are Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, which have also seen a decline in speeds for August. Vodafone clocked a speed of 8.99 Mbps while Idea’s speed was 8.74 Mbps for the month of August.

Reliance Jio might have topped TRAI’s speed reports, but other third-party players like OpenSignal have consistently placed it at the bottom. OpenSignal’s recent report for India (June to August 2017) said Airtel was on top when it comes to download speeds on 4G LTE. But the report noted that Jio’s “superior 4G availability” ensured that when it came to overall speed rankings, the new player was on top.

OpenSignal’s report also noted Jio saw its overall speeds rise thanks to the end of free data offerings, but it remains at an average of 5.8Mbps, which is well below what TRAI data is showing. OpenSignal also said they saw the biggest dip in Airtel’s 4G LTE speeds for the period from 11.5 Mbps to 9.1 Mbps as the player tried to keep up with Jio and slashed rates and data offers.

Airtel has just introduced another plan for new customers offering them 1GB of data per day with 84 day validity for just Rs 495, which is effectively 84GB data in total. Reliance Jio has a similar plan at Rs 399, which offers 84 GB data (1GB per day) thanks to the 84 day validity period.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd