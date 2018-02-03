Jio tops chart with peak 4G speed of 25.6 mbps in Nov: TRAI

Reliance Jio topped the chart of 4G broadband service providers for the 11th straight month by recording a peak download speed of 25.6 mbps for November 2017. Reliance Jio topped the chart of 4G broadband service providers for the 11th straight month by recording a peak download speed of 25.6 mbps for November 2017.

Reliance Jio topped the chart of 4G broadband service providers for the 11th straight month by recording a peak download speed of 25.6 mbps for November 2017, data published by telecom regulator Trai showed. Vodafone, the closest competitor to Jio, registered a top download speed of 10 megabit per second (mbps) followed by Bharti Airtel 9.8 mbps and Idea Cellular 7 mbps in November 2017, as per Trai data. In October, Jio had registered a top speed of 21.8 mbps.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its ‘MySpeed’ application on a real-time basis. The TRAI mobile app can be downloaded for Android from Google Play Store and for iOS from the App Store. MySpeed app shows users data speeds and coverage provided by various telecom operators in India like Reliance Jio, Idea, Vodafone, Airtel, Aircel, BSNL, and more. Both average data speeds and monthly trend can be viewed.

In terms of upload speed, Vodafone overtook Idea Cellular in November by registering a speed of 6.9 mbps. Idea logged a peak upload speed of 6.6 mbps, followed by Jio which registered a speed of 4.9 mbps. Airtel recorded an upload speed of 4 mbps. In October, Idea had topped the chart by registering the highest upload speed of 7.1 mbps.

In September, Reliance Jio recorded an average 4G download speed of 21.9 megabit per second on its network. Vodafone 4G network registered average download speed of 8.7 mbps in the month. The networks of Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel recorded download speed of 8.6 mbps and 7.5 mbps respectively. In terms of upload speed, Idea Cellular topped the chart with 6.4 mbps speed. Idea was followed by Vodafone (5.8 mbps), Reliance Jio (4.3 mbps) and Bharti Airtel (4 mbps).

With Tech Desk inputs

