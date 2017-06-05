Reliance Jio tops chart in 4G download speeds in April again: TRAI report

Reliance Jio topped the chart in 4G network speed for the month of April with an all-time high download speed of 19.12 megabit per second, as per the latest TRAI report. Reliance Jio topped the chart in 4G network speed for the month of April with an all-time high download speed of 19.12 megabit per second, as per the latest TRAI report.

Reliance Jio topped the chart in 4G network speed for the month of April with an all-time high download speed of 19.12 megabit per second, according to the latest TRAI report. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed app on a real-time basis. The app is available for download to users across the country.

Reliance Jio logged download speeds of 19.12 mbps during the month of April, which is much better than its earlier performance of 18.48 mbps for the month of March, the report said. Also, April was the fourth consecutive month for Reliance Jio leading the speed chart.

During April, the download speed on Idea Cellular network stood at 13.70 mbps and Vodafone network at 13.38 mbps, which puts them at number two and three respectively. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have announced merger of their operations to create the country’s largest mobile phone operator worth more than $23 billion with a 35 per cent market share. As per the monthly trend on TRAI’s portal, Bharti Airtel logged average download speed of 10.15 mbps in April, putting India’s biggest telecom operator at number four in the list.

TRAI’s data has consistently put Reliance Jio on top when it comes to 4G download speeds. Jio had also topped the charts in March, and saw download speeds of 18.48Mbps, according to TRAI’s data. The telecom regulator had put Airtel second in the list for March with speeds of only 6.57 mbps, while Vodafone was next in the list with speeds of 6.14 mbps. Idea’s network speeds were 5.9mbps for the month of March.

However, TRAI’s number are in total contrast with other speed results. An OpenSignal report had put Airtel as the leader in 4G download speeds in India, with LTE download speeds of 11.5 Mbps. Vodafone and Idea were number two and three in the list by OpenSignal, while Jio came in at number four with speeds of only 3.92mbps. The report had said Jio was the worst network when it comes to latency as well.

Reliance Jio is now the fourth largest telecom operator in the country with over 100 million subscribers, and added 5.83 million new mobile customers, according to TRAI’s data, while rival Airtel added 2.99 million customers.

