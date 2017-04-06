TRAI gets Reliance Jio to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer

TRAI has forced Reliance Jio to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer: Here’s what it means for users. TRAI has forced Reliance Jio to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer: Here’s what it means for users.

Reliance Jio is withdrawing its Summer Surprise on the advice of the telecom regulator TRAI. This means the three months of free data that was being promised to users is now over for those who have not yet subscribed for the service and will need to pay up.

According to a press statement by Reliance Jio, “Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Jio to withdraw the 3 months complimentary benefits of the Jio Summer Surprise.” Other operators had claimed Jio’s offers were predatory, and would have a negative impact on their revenue. They have also argued that it was wrong of TRAI to let Jio continue with its free data service for more than three months.

In a statement, Jio said it is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice. The offer will be withdrawn over the next few days. But Jio also said that “all customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer.”

So what does it mean for the users? If you had paid Rs 99 for Prime and done a Rs 303 recharge, then your Summer Surprise continues. This is also applicable to those who had done a recharge of Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. All these offers had three months extra free service, and the amount for these recharges will kick in from July. According to Jio’s statement, these customers still get the service.

But if you had not done a Rs 303 recharge till now and were waiting for the April 15 deadline, you have missed your chance to enrol for the Summer Surprise. You can still get 1GB data per day with Rs 303, but from now on your recharge pack will be counted. This means once the 28 period is over for the pack, you’ll have to pay again.

The key point to note is this: Reliance Jio has gone paid, and if you want to continue with the service, you’ll have to pay up.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd