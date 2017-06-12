Reliance Jio offers 20 per cent extra data on Lyf smartphones: Here are the details

Reliance Jio is offering 20 per cent more 4G data to those users who buy select Lyf-branded smartphones. Reliance Jio is offering 20 per cent more 4G data to those users who buy select Lyf-branded smartphones.

Reliance Jio is offering 20 per cent more 4G data to those users who buy select Lyf-branded smartphones as part of the new promotion plan. In order to avail the offer, Reliance Jio customers need to buy a select Lyf-branded smartphone priced between Rs 6600 and Rs 9700.

So what sort of data offering is being given to the user? According to Jio’s terms and conditions, a user who gets a recharge of Rs 309 shall be entitled to one additional 4G data voucher worth 6 GB with every recharge done. A user who gets a recharge of Rs 509 shall be entitled to one additional 12 GB data voucher. Reliance Jio is calling these as ‘Additional Data Vouchers’, and once you’ve done the recharge on the Lyf smartphone, it will be reflected in the My Plan section on the Jio app. However, the recharges can be done a maximum of six times to get this additional data voucher from Jio.

According to the terms and conditions, there are over 10 different smartphone models users can choose from, namely Lyf Earth 1, Earth 2, Water 7S, Water 8, Water 10, Water 11, F1, F1S and Wind 4S. It is to be noted that the limited offer is valid for those Reliance Jio customers who are active subscribers (both old and news) and are already enrolled to the “Jio Prime” membership plan.The offer will be valid till March 31, 2018.

The move comes at a time when the sales of the Lyf-branded smartphones have halved. According to a CyberMedia Research report (via The Economic Times), the number of units Lyf smartphones sold by Reliance Retail fell to 7.4 lakh from 22 lakh in the July to September period of 2016. Previously the Lyf smartphone brand had emerged among the top five smartphone vendors in the first quarter of 2016, according to data from Counterpoint Research. The Lyf brand is owned by Reliance Retail, which is a part of Reliance Jio’s parent company Reliance Industries.

Lyf-branded smartphones are still being sold via Reliance Jio’s official website, and there is a dedicated section for smartphones as well. These phones can also be purchased from Reliance Digital exclusive offline stores, Digital Xpress Mini stores.

