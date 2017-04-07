Reliance Jio’s Summer Surprise offer withdrawn: All your questions answered

Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer has officially been withdrawn: We answer all your questions on what this means for you as a user. Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer has officially been withdrawn: We answer all your questions on what this means for you as a user.

Figuring out whether your Reliance Jio services are free or not has gotten seriously confusing for many users. On March 31, Jio announced the Summer Surprise offer, which technically gave users three months of free services, but with some conditions attached. Now a week later, Reliance Jio announced it was withdrawing the ‘Summer Surprise’ offer, due to TRAI’s order, the telecom regulator in India. So does it mean your chance to get three months of free data is now over? We answer all your questions.

What’s all this about Jio withdrawing the Summer Surprise offer?

Reliance Jio has been asked to withdraw the ‘Summer Surprise offer’ by TRAI. Now as Jio has stated in its statement, this doesn’t affect people who had already claimed the offer. So if you had already moved onto the Jio Summer Surprise pack, then you’re safe.

Has Jio withdrawn the offer already? Is there a chance to claim it still?

As Jio’s statement claims, they are in the process of withdrawing the offer. According to the website, this will take place over the next few days, though there is no deadline given as such. So yes, it looks like there is still time to claim this offer, if you are going for a recharge on the Jio website.

We tried recharging a Jio number, where Summer Surprise had not been applied, and the offer was still valid.

So this ‘Summer Surprise’ offer is totally free right?

Well, not technically since you are paying Jio a total of Rs 402 (Rs 99 for the Prime membership and Rs 303 for the recharge) in order to get extra three months of free period. If you’ve already made this payment, your free service will continue for the next three months uninterrupted and Jio’s paid recharge will kick in from July 2017.

What are the plans for this Jio Prime and Summer Surprise deal?

You have to pay for the Prime membership and do a recharge of Rs 303 or higher to claim this offer. Options include Rs 499 plan, which offers 2GB FUP per day for a period of 28 days. Calls, SMS are free in these plans. With Jio, the focus is on data, and all calls are 4G VoLTE.

If you’re okay with spending big on your Jio SIM, there are costlier plans with no daily FUP under Prime. The first one starts at Rs 999, which offers 60GB data with no daily FUP and is valid for 60 days (nearly two months). There’s a Rs 1,999 recharge which comes with 125GB data and is valid for 90 days, which is a three month period.

The Rs 4,999 plan offers 350GB data and is valid for 180 days, which is nearly six months. Finally the most expensive plan costs Rs 9,999 and offers 750GB data for 360 days, which is nearly 12 months.

Also remember if get a recharge of Rs 999 or more, Jio is giving free 100GB 4G data for the next three months, which is 90 days.. This is the Summer Surprise bit, and if you consume all of this data is less than 90 days, your speed is reset to 128Kbps. You’ll have to buy booster packs to get the speed back to 4G levels.

I don’t get this: Summer Surprise has been withdrawn, offers free service, but I still have to pay for it?

Once again, it has been withdrawn, but since Jio says this withdrawal process will take time, you can still try and claim it. As we’ve pointed out earlier, the free service is still technically paid, since Jio expects you to cough up a minimum of Rs 402. But it also means that if you do, then you’re not paying anything else for the next three months.

Ok, I have Jio Summer Surprise on my number. Now how do I check if I’m running out of my daily data?

Reliance Jio expects you to use their My Jio app to keep a tab of your daily data consumption. Just install the suite on your smartphone, open My Jio and sign in with your SIM. Once this is done, click on Balance tab, and you’ll see how much data is left for the day. If you wants alerts for daily data usage, you can set them here as well.

