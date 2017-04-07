Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer not in sync with regulations: TRAI

TRAI, on April 6 asked Reliance Jio to withdraw the three-month ‘complimentary’ offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303. TRAI, on April 6 asked Reliance Jio to withdraw the three-month ‘complimentary’ offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303.

Reliance Jio’s ‘Summer Surprise’ offer was not in accordance with the regulatory framework, said Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). “We examined it and found that it was not in accordance with regulatory framework, so we advised them to stop it,” Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman R S Sharma told PTI.

TRAI, on April 6 asked Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio to withdraw the three-month ‘complimentary’ offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303. The order came days after Jio announced that it has clocked 72 million paid users and is extending its one-time Rs 99 payment membership programme Prime for 15 more days till April 15.

Reliance Jio said it accepts TRAI’s decision and is in the process of “fully complying” with the regulator’s advice. TRAI had previously found nothing wrong with its extended promotional offers of free data and voice that had helped Jio clock 100 million customers. Of these at least 72 million opted for paid services.

Reliance Jio unveiled its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer on March 31. It gave users, who recharged with Rs 303 or more (after becoming a Prime member), three months of free service starting April. The offer is still valid for people who made the required recharge before TRAI’s withdrawal order.

Jio’s services will become paid after April 15. This means users will have to recharge with Jio prepaid or postpaid packs to continue using its 4G data services after April 15. Jio’s prepaid packs start at Rs 19 and go up till Rs 9,999. Reliance Jio has three postpaid packs starting at Rs 303.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd