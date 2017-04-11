Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer, new tariff plans and more: All you need to know

Will Reliance Jio come up with its new tariff plans before or after April 15? Let us take a look at everything that has happened so far. Will Reliance Jio come up with its new tariff plans before or after April 15? Let us take a look at everything that has happened so far.

Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer has been withdrawn by the company following a TRAI ‘s April 6 order. However, note that Jio Prime deadline is still April 15 and users who want to become a Prime member can recharge with Rs 99. Additionally, a recharge with one of Jio’s tariff plan is required to complete the enrollment process.

Interestingly, it seems like the minimum recharge limit for the first month, which used to be Rs 303, has now come down to Rs 149. Be it Jio’s website or MyJio app, users are only shown with Rs 149 plan to recharge with there are no tariff plans for postpaid users. Jio’s website along with MyJio app has a banner ad that says, “We are updating our tariff packs and will be soon introducing more exciting offers.”

We’re not sure why Jio has brought down the recharge limit to Rs 149 or what are postpaid users supposed to do to become a Jio Prime member. Also, will Jio come up with its new tariff plans before or after April 15? Let us take a look at everything that has happened so far:

Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer withdrawn

Reliance Jio unveiled its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer on March 31 and announced that Jio Prime membership has been extended till April 15. However, the company had to withdraw the offer on April 6 after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it is not in compliance with the regulatory framework.

The three months complimentary offer basically extended all benefits of Jio’s ‘Happy New Year’ offer to three more months – April, May and June. The condition was users had to become a Jio Prime member (Rs 99 fees) and recharge with Rs 303 or more.

With the ‘Summer Surprise’ offer gone, Jio will become a paid service starting April 15. This means, users will have to recharge with monthly tariff packs in order to continue using Reliance Jio’s network. We’ll have to wait and watch what kind of plans Jio comes up with and how soon.

Rs 149 plan

Reliance Jio app and Jio’s website only have a Rs 149 plan option to recharge with, which gives users 2GB data with a validity of 28 days. Jio was offering 100GB free data to Prime users who got a recharge of Rs 999 or more. We’re not sure if users who recharged before withdrawal of tariff plans will still get the 100GB free data because clearly new higher value recharge can’t be done as of now. Plus there’s no mention of any tariff plans for options for postpaid users.

In the MyJio app, we can see top-up plans for full and regular talktime, booster packs for Rs 301 and Rs 51 as well as ISD and SMS ‘Extras’ packs.

Jio Summer Surprise message

Reliance Jio’s ‘Summer Surprise’ offer was withdrawn just within six days of its launch. However, it looks like Jio is till sending its users messages saying there’s still a chance to avail Jio Summer Surprise offer. In our case, we got a message on Saturday, April 8 (two days after withdrawal of the offer) which reads, “Last chance to avail Jio Summer Surprise offer! Also get Rs 50 Jio Cashback Voucher on your recharge of Rs 303 or more with JioMoney.” Incidentally, there’s no Rs 303 plan any more.

Vodafone has moved TRAI saying that despite violations, Jio is still sending SMSes to users asking them to join its Summer Surprise offer. “Reliance Jio is continuing with this offer held as not meeting regulatory norms, in the garb of configuration changes. For past three days, it has been promoting and luring customers to quickly recharge to avail the benefits of a non-compliant offer and also asking its retailers to communicate the same,” Vodafone said in a letter to TRAI.

Reliance Jio’s tariff plans still need to be updated and we don’t know how long it is going to take. However, looking at Jio’s past ‘surprise’ announcements, we can expect it to be something big.

