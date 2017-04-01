Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer: How to get, deadline and other top questions answered

Jio announced its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer, which Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani insists is the first of many surprises for Jio Prime members. Jio announced its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer, which Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani insists is the first of many surprises for Jio Prime members.

Reliance Jio has extended the deadline for its Jio Prime plan till April 15. The move comes as the company wants to give its customers breathing time for smooth transition between its free and paid services. Along side announcement for extension of Jio Prime deadline, Jio also unveiled its ‘Summer Surprise’ offer, which Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani insists is the first of many surprises for Jio Prime members.

“For us, your first recharge is an auspicious moment. Therefore, we want to offer a token of our appreciation and gratitude to all JIO PRIME members… the JIO SUMMER SURPRISE,” Ambani said in a press note. Let us take a look at what Jio’s new ‘Surprise Offer’ is and how to get it:

What is Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer?

Jio’s ‘Summer Surprise’ offer extends all the benefits of Jio’s free services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. This means, Jio’s paid tariffs will only be applicable from July. In other words, the ‘Summer Surprise’ offer extends benefits of Jio’s ‘Happy New Year’ offer, though users will have to pay for Prime membership and recharge with Rs 303 or more here.

How to get Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer?

To get Jio’s free services for three more months (April, May and June), users will have to become a Jio Prime member first and then recharge with Rs 303 plan or more. The Jio Prime membership costs Rs 99 and is valid till March 31, 2018. Users can recharge for Jio Prime via MyJio app and Jio.com or walk in to Jio’s offline store. Here’s how to recharge via MyJio app or Jio’s website. (http://ow.ly/zKkP30asICq)

Benefits of Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer include unlimited data, SMS, apps and JioNet WiFi apart from unlimited HD voice and video.

What is the deadline?

Users will have to recharge before April 15 to become a Jio Prime member or get ‘Summer Surprise’ offer. Remember, the offer is only valid for three months, which means users will have to recharge in or before July with one of Jio’s postpaid or prepaid plans to continue using Jio’s data services.

Can I get ‘Summer Surprise’ offer without getting Prime membership?

No. For users to avail the benefits of the ‘Summer Surprise’ offer, they’ll have to enroll in to the Jio Prime plan and get an additional recharge of Rs 303 or more done.

What happens if I don’t recharge by April 15?

Reliance Jio’s free services will come to an end if users do not recharge by April 15. According to the company, Jio users who don’t recharge by the extended date of April 15 will experience degradation and/or discontinuation of services. Do note that Jio Prime users get almost double the data benefits compared to non-Jio Prime members.

Further, Jio has announced that 72 million of its customers have signed up for Prime plan in one months. Ambani said Jio has created the world’s largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. The company plans to investing over Rs 200,000 crores to add another 100,000 towers to their network in the coming months.

