Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer ends this month: How to check expiry date, and more

Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer will come to an end this month for most users, and if you were on this offer, then you’ll have to get a recharge done to continue with the data benefits. For those who don’t remember, Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer was launched in April, after its March 31 deadline for free services was over.

This ‘Summer Surprise’ offer gave users another three months of free serviced provided they were on Jio Prime (Rs 99 per year membership) and had got a recharge of Rs 303 of higher. However, Jio Summer Surprise had to be withdrawn after TRAI said this offer was not in sync with its regulatory framework. Jio had replaced ‘Summer Surprise’ with the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, though this had different terms.

So what does the end of the Summer Surprise offer mean for users? How can you check for the last date? We answer all your questions.

Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise Offer expiry date, how to check and what it means

Reliance Jio’s Summer Surprise Offer will end in July, and the expiry date will depend on when you got the Rs 303 recharge done along with your Prime membership. In our case for a SIM that was recharged in April, the expiry date shows as July 20. So if you got your Rs 303 recharge done earlier, your expiry date might just be around the corner.

After this date, for example the July 20 one in our case, one has to get regular recharges every month to keep the Jio SIM running, and using that 1GB data per day. Users who get the Rs 309 recharge with 1GB daily data, will now have a validity of 28 days, and not 84 days as is the case in the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer. Essentially customers who are on ‘Summer Surprise’ offer can’t avail the extra 84 days being offered on the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ scheme.’ So yes, the service will become a paid one for these customers.

In order to check, when your Reliance Jio number’s ‘Summer Surprise’ joyride comes to an end, just go to the MyJio Suite of Apps, and open MyJio app. Sign in with your mobile number, and you’ll see whichever offer you’re currently on reflected in the Dashboard.

On the menu tab, just go to My Plans, and you'll see the current recharge reflected.

On the menu tab, just go to My Plans, and you’ll see the current recharge reflected. Whatever amount you got recharged under ‘Summer Surprise offer’ will be reflected here, along with any other vouchers you might have used. The offer expiry date is also mentioned in this tab, below details of your charge. If your expiry date has arrived, be prepared to get a recharge done. This can be done via the Jio app itself.

So what does this mean for Reliance Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer users?

Reliance Jio users who got the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan offer’ should not worry as their first recharge will likely last some time. However if you got the recharge done in April, you should check if the 84 day limit is over or close to the end. Once again, the method of checking expiry date is the same. The 84-day free ride is a one time offer only from Jio.

Post July, for Reliance Jio users, the service will likely become a fully paid one and they will have to get regular recharges.

Additionally, those who get the Jio SIM right now and recharge with Rs 309/Rs 509 under Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer will also get 84 days validity, which is nearly three months. This was valid on a Jio SIM that we just purchased. However, if your number already had ‘Summer Surprise’ offer on it, the 84 day validity of Rs 309 recharge won’t be applicable. This recharge will get you only 28 days of validity.

Post July, the service will become a fully paid one for most users, and they will have to get regular recharges. Jio offers unlimited voice calls, video calls, 100 SMS per day and 1GB data per day on a recharge of Rs 309, while the Rs 509 recharge will get a similar deal but with 2GB data per day.

