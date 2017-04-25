Reliance Jio subscriber base crosses 108 million, company plans to double network

Reliance Jio plans to double its network size by adding 1 lakh additional mobile sites in coming months. Reliance Jio plans to double its network size by adding 1 lakh additional mobile sites in coming months.

Reliance Jio has crossed 108 million subscribers, according to a report in PTI. Additionally, the company plans to add one lakh mobile sites in the coming months, which will double its network size. Reliance Jio has said it is now the “largest network globally” in terms of data usage with over 110 crore gigabyte data traffic per month and 220 crore voice and video minutes a day. “Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of March 31, 2017, there were 108.9 million subscribers on the network,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

“Jio users are today consuming nearly as much data as on all the mobile networks in the US and 50 per cent more data than mobile networks in China in a clear indication that India will adopt digitisation and Digital Life faster than anyone else in the world,” said Jio in a staement via PTI. Further, Jio insists it has built a future ready network which can easily deploy 5G.

“As per TRAI MySpeed Portal, Jio’s average download speed at 15.0 Mbps in March 2017 is almost twice of any other operator…Jio has the world’s largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And it will add another 100,000 towers to the network in the coming months,” the satement reads.

Also Read: BSNL’s 270 GB data at Rs 333 vs Reliance Jio plans: Here’s a comparison

Reliance Jio launched unveiled its data services on September 5, 2015. It became a paid service starting April 1, and Jio users can recharge with one of the plans mentioned on its website. Jio has a Prime membership programme, which costs Rs 99 and is valid till March 31, 2018. Jio Prime users get more data benefits and a wide array of plans when compared to non-Prime members.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd