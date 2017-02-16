Reliance Jio second in user base, has 23 per cent market share: Truecaller Report

Reliance Jio is already second in terms of users and has captured more than 23 per cent of the market, says a Truecaller report. Reliance Jio is already second in terms of users and has captured more than 23 per cent of the market, says a Truecaller report.

Reliance Jio is already second in terms of users and has captured more than 23 per cent of the market, according to Truecaller’s TrueInsights report for Q4, 2016. According to the report, the last 6 months of usage has seen Jio grow aggressively. The service was opened up to all users in September 2016.

Truecaller’s report shows some stats that could be worrying for the incumbent subscribers. Truecaller has broken down usage by top ten regions. While Delhi leads the way, the report’s data shows Airtel and Jio have an even share of usage across all the regions. While Vodafone dominated in Delhi and Mumbai, Idea has significant strength in Maharashtra.

While Jio has managed to make gains in the market, it looks like the connection is not being used so much for calls. According to Truecaller’s report, Vodafone users make the longest calls, averaging around 41 seconds, while Jio users make the shortest calls, which usually last less than 30 seconds. The report notes that despite Jio’s stellar growth as technology company, “it is surprising to see the shorter call duration since there is generally little difference between operators.”

The report also points out that Jio users are also making the most calls per user out of any of the operators. However, it adds there is some unintended usage pattern around Jio users, with most of these SIMs being used primarily for data. The report also says there is an increased amount of dropped calls, and thus redials on the Jio network.

Truecaller’s data is based on users who have installed who have the app so it has its limitations. According to the report’s research methodology, the data was aggregated anonymously from incoming and outgoing calls tagged by a user’s their mobile operator in India during the period of July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016.

The report comes even as Reliance Industries Chairman has said Jio’s growth is beating all expectations. “When we started Jio, we set a target for ourselves that we will acquire 100 million customers in shortest time. Even we didn’t imagine that we would do it in months,” Ambani said at the three-day Nasscom leadership forum.

“We just set ourselves a goal. Aadhaar enabled us to acquire a million customer a day which is unheard of in the industry as a whole,” Ambani said.

On the data front, TRAI’s numbers have showed that for November Jio was leading in mobile broadband segment followed by Idea Cellular Ltd with net addition of 2.52 million new customers. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone added 1.08 million and 890,794 subscribers respectively.

Another industry report says 42 per cent of all Indians with a 4G handsets are using Jio as the primary source for data connection. Only 17.54 per cent of 4G users are using Airtel as primary data connection source, while Vodafone has a market share of at 12.26% and Idea has 11.50% share.

