Reliance Jio Sachet packs: Prepaid plans from Rs 19 to Rs 98

Reliance Jio Sachet plans: Check out Rs 19, Rs 52 and Rs 98 prepaid plans Reliance Jio Sachet plans: Check out Rs 19, Rs 52 and Rs 98 prepaid plans

Reliance Jio continues to offer cheaper data plans, as it seeks to capture a huge untapped market. Its prepaid plans starts from Rs 19 and goes up to Rs 9999, a big reason why the company has gained a significant amount of user base in such a short duration. In an aim to offer tariff plans at dirt-cheap rates, Reliance Jio currently offers three sachet plans which are priced at Rs 19, Rs 52 and Rs 98. These entry-level plans come with limited validity and offer small amount of data. Let’s a closer look at Reliance Jio’s Sachet packs.

Reliance Jio Rs 19 recharge pack

Reliance Jio’s Rs 19 recharge plan offers 0.15GB per day of 4GB data, after which the internet speeds gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The pack is valid for a day. Under the Rs 19 recharge plan, users will get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 20 SMSes, and Jio apps subscription.

Also read: Reliance Jio recharge offers to now come with 1.5GB data per day: Comparison with Airtel, Vodafone

Reliance Jio Rs 52 recharge pack

Reliance Jio’s Rs 52 recharge pack offers a total of 1.05GB of 4G data with a limit of 0.15GB per day, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. As expected, users will get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 70 SMSes, and subscription to Jio’s suite of apps. The pack is valid for 7 days.

Also read: Reliance Jio ‘Happy New Year 2018’ recharge offers: Full list of plans

Reliance Jio Rs 98 recharge pack

Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 recharge pack offers 2.1GB of 4GB data with a daily cap of 0.15GB per day, after that the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The Rs 98 packs comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 140 SMSes, and subscription to Jio apps.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio announced new prepaid recharge plans as part of the ‘Happy New Year 2018’ offer. The company has revamped its existing plans to offer either 50 per cent more data or Rs 50 discount on the price of the plans.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd